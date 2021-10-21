Alabama native charged in Jan. 6 insurrection denied release

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alabama native whom a judge alleged was “leading the charge” during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was denied release Thursday in an Alaska courtroom while his case proceeds. Christian Matthew Manley then waived his right to preliminary trial and asked that he be immediately transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the jurisdiction prosecuting those charged in the riot. Manley faces several charges, including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder. He was arrested Friday when his plane landed in Anchorage. Officials say he maintains an apartment in Alaska and has worked as a commercial fishermen in the state since August.