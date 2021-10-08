DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting remembered as key leader

AP National News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal agent shot and killed while questioning a passenger on an Amtrak train in Arizona is being remembered as a venerated leader and mentor with an unparalleled work ethic. Dozens of family, friends and colleagues filled Calvary Chapel in Tucson on Friday to honor Michael Garbo, a longtime Drug Enforcement Administration group supervisor. He was part of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police inspecting baggage Monday at the train station downtown when the shooting erupted. Another agent and a Tucson police officer were also wounded. Officials credit Garbo’s leadership with saving the lives of other passengers and his colleagues. The shooter was killed by officers’ gunfire.