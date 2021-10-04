Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

AP National News

Associated Press

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff is dismissing that claim, saying there was no evidence to support it. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday at a news conference that Shaun Runyon confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives. Runyon told detectives that the co-workers raped him, and he hated all three of them. But Judd says a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation. Runyon was charged over the weekend with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.