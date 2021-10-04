Lebanon resumes contacts with IMF over bailout program

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Finance Ministry says it has resumed “interactions” with the International Monetary Fund about pulling the small nation from its worst economic crisis in modern history. The ministry said Monday that the government will work for a fair solution to all creditors. It did not give details about the negotiations. Lebanon’s economic crisis began in late 2019 and has thrown more than half the country’s population into poverty. The World Bank said the crisis is among the worst the world has witnessed since the 1850s.