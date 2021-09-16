Rittenhouse hearing to decide on evidence allowed at trial

AP National News

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to decide on several motions ahead of the trial for a man accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin last summer. Kyle Rittenhouse’s case became a rallying cry for conservatives frustrated at protests against police killings. The judge’s decisions from Friday’s hearing will set at least some of the ground rules for the November trial. The 18-year-old from Illinois wants to exclude evidence that he went to a bar with members of the extremist group Proud Boys months after the shooting. And prosecutors are seeking permission to show video of Rittenhouse talking about wanting to shoot people.