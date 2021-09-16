McConnell unmoved on debt limit, risking turmoil for Biden

AP National News

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been enlisting one emissary after another to convince Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to help raise the federal debt limit. It’s not working. McConnell is digging in and playing political hardball, saying it’s up to Democrats who have narrow control of Congress to take the unpopular vote. He said as much Thursday in a call to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The standoff leaves Democrats scrambling to ensure the nation does not default on its debt, which now stands at $28.4 trillion. President Joe Biden and the Democratic leaders were set to speak Thursday afternoon.