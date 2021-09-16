Dean Heller to enter governor’s race in battleground Nevada

AP National News

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller will announce a bid for governor of Nevada on Monday, joining a crowded field of Republican hopefuls vying for a chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022. A party official and person close to the campaign not authorized to publicly comment on the special announcement confirmed Heller would declare his candidacy at an event in Carson City. His entrance into the race in the western battleground state adds a high-profile candidate to what’s expected to be among the most competitive of the next year’s 36 gubernatorial elections.