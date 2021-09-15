Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has expressed concern at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Germany considers the possibility of such a cooperation between Mali and private mercenaries “very worrying.” Her comments echoed those of officials in France, which has a larger military presence in Mali. A defense ministry spokeswoman said that if the Malian government were to go ahead with the reported plans then Germany would “examine possible consequences.” She said this included examining whether the basis for Germany’s current military missions in Mali was still fulfilled.