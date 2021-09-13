Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress

AP National News

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is preparing to face tough congressional questioning this week over the Biden administration’s handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. In separate House and Senate hearings starting Monday, lawmakers are expected to grill Blinken on the Biden administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and more specifically on the State Department’s response. The department has come under heavy criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to get American citizens, legal residents and at-risk Afghans out of the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.