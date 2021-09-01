R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

AP National News

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One of R. Kelly’s accusers has told a jury that he kept a gun by his side while he berated her before forcing her to give him oral sex in a Los Angeles music studio. The testimony came Wednesday at the R&B singer’s sex-trafficking trail in New York City. The witness said the intimidation tactics were all part of an abusive relationship that began when she was 19. Jurors also heard testimony from a pastor who wed Kelly and the singer Aaliyah when she was 15. Kelly denies any wrongdoing.