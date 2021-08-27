9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves

AP National News

By TED ANTHONY

AP National Writer

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The act of remembering is a complex one, particularly when it comes to an event like 9/11. Memory can be filled with emotion, with politics, with anger and with a desire to make sure that certain stories are told. As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it highlights a moment when the immediacy of recent memory starts to blend with the notion that a historic event is slowly becoming a historical one. Experts say that’s a time when it’s important to realize that when we remember big events can have a deep influence on exactly how we remember them.