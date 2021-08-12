Man sentenced to death in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has sentenced a man to death for fatally shooting a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside. Jurors handed down the sentence Thursday. Steven Wiggins was found guilty last week of 10 charges in the May 2018 killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker. The grisly slaying set off a two-day manhunt. Defense attorneys argued Wiggins shouldn’t be put to death because he experienced brain damage and abuse growing up. Wiggins also faces federal charges in Baker’s death. Defense attorneys had agreed that Wiggins killed the 32-year-old officer but questioned whether it was premeditated.