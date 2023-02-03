Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say a skull found in a remote part of the state’s Interior in 1997 belongs to a New York man who likely died in a bear mauling. Alaska state troopers said in a statement Thursday that investigators used genetic genealogy to identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden. DNA was taken from the remains in April. Troopers say they contacted a relative who also provided a DNA sample. The relative told troopers Sotherden had been dropped off to go hunting in the 1970s in the area where his skull was found. The troopers did not respond to questions seeking details.