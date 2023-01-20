W.Va. bills pass on carbon sequestration, hydrogen hubs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two bills that would make it easier for hydrogen hubs and underground carbon sequestration projects to come to historically coal-dependent West Virginia are headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The bills would allow some kinds of state-owned land to be leased or sold for economic development projects that remove harmful gas emissions from the atmosphere and store it underground. Carbon sequestration and storage has long been touted as an answer to global warming, a way to cut back the energy industry’s burning of fossil fuels to generate electricity. The bills could also open up land for storing emissions for a potential hydrogen hub project.

