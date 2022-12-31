Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address to the nation usually is rather anodyne and backed with a soothing view of a snowy Kremlin. Putin lashed out at the West and Ukraine this year with Russian soldiers in the background. The conflict in Ukraine cast a long shadow as Russia entered 2023. Cities curtailed festivities and fireworks. Moscow announced special performances for soldiers’ children featuring the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus. An exiled Russian news outlet unearthed a video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is now Ukrainian president and depised by the Kremlin telling jokes on a Russian state television New Year’s show just a decade ago. Putin spoke in a nine-minute video shown on state television on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.