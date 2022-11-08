Hacker publishes Australian health insurer’s customer data

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An extortionist has fulfilled a threat by publishing Medibank client data. The data includes details of customers’ medical procedures. Australia’s largest health insurer had announced Monday its refusal to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The information was released Wednesday on the dark web. Medibank says it expects the thief will continue releasing data. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a Medibank customer and has welcomed the company’s refusal to pay the hacker to have the records returned. Medibank decided there was “only a limited chance” that a ransom would prevent the data being published.

