Analysts say Canada telecom merger could still go forward

TORONTO (AP) — Analysts say a multi-billion-dollar merger between two of Canada’s largest telecommunication companies,could still be completed despite initial government rejection. Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Tuesday said he denied the original proposed $19.11 billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications.. But he appeared to leave the door open if the companies meet certain conditions for the sale of Shaw-owned wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd. That’s a key component in the proposed transaction between the two telecom giants. Financial analysts say his comments suggest the deal would be acceptable if the conditions are met.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.