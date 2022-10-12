Bahamas to increase minimum wage, implement price controls

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The prime minister of the Bahamas has announced an increase in the island’s minimum wage and temporary price controls on goods such as eggs, bread and diapers amid a spike in inflation. The minimum wage will increase from $210 to $260 a week. It will be retroactive from July for public employees and will go into effect January 2023 for the private sector, It’s only the second time in two decades that the Bahamian government has raised the minimum wage. The price controls will be in effect for six months and then be subject to review.

