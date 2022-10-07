Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. Friday’s order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to end a yearslong battle over the safety of EU citizens data that tech companies store in the U.S. The order narrows the scope of intelligence gathering to “validated intelligence priorities” and will create an independent court to review complaints. It’s now up to the 27-member EU to assess.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.