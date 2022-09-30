Boeing behind schedule in gaining approval for new Max jets
By The Associated Press
Boeing is behind schedule in submitting documentation for new versions of its 737 Max jetliner, and it’s asking Congress for more time. Federal officials say Boeing has completed little of the work necessary to certify the new Max versions by a Dec. 31 deadline. If the company misses the deadline, it must add a new system to alert pilots when there is a potential safety problem with the flight. Boeing argues that its older 737s don’t have the alert system, and putting it on future Max jets would add complexity for airline pilots who fly both old and new 737s.