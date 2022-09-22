Skip to Content
Hungary to poll public on support for EU sanctions on Russia

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s governing party says it wants to poll the country’s citizens on whether they support European Union sanctions imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The poll, which the government calls a “national consultation,” is an informal survey available to every adult in Hungary which can be returned by mail or filled out online. Hungary’s government has vocally opposed EU sanctions against Moscow, arguing they were doing more damage to European economies than to Russia. Budapest has also refused to supply neighboring Ukraine with weapons, or to allow their transfer across its border with the embattled country.

