Boeing will resell Max jets ordered by Chinese airlines
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
Boeing is stuck with more than 100 planes that it can’t deliver to Chinese airlines, so it’s going to resell those planes to other customers. Company officials said Thursday they have waited long enough for permission to deliver new Boeing 737 Max jets to China, and they can’t wait any longer. Max jets were grounded around the world after two deadly crashes, and China is the last big market that hasn’t let airlines use the planes since then. Boeing’s chief financial officer says China is an important market, but he thinks Boeing can find new buyers. Max jets have list prices starting around $100 million, although airlines usually get deep discounts.