4 non-investment questions to ask an adviser before retiring

Using a financial adviser for your investment needs is 100% on brand, but what about all the other parts of your retirement life? A third of people ages 64 and up have a financial adviser, but only 2% asked their adviser to help with their Medicare choices, according to a July 2022 report. But Medicare — and other non-portfolio topics — can have a big impact on your finances. Do you have plans to move or travel in retirement, or both? Are you set for long-term care needs? How conservative is too conservative? Here are four non-investment questions to tackle with your financial professional.

