McGrory, Boston Globe’s top editor, says he is stepping down

BOSTON (AP) — Brian McGrory, under whose leadership The Boston Globe won three newsroom Pulitzer Prizes, is stepping down after 10 years at the helm to become chair of Boston University’s journalism department. McGrory on Wednesday called his time as editor an honor. He started at the Globe in 1989 and was named top editor in 2012 when it was owned by The New York Times Co., which at one point threatened to shut down the paper. He was retained by new owners John Henry — principal owner of the Boston Red Sox — and Linda Henry, who is currently the Globe’s chief executive.

