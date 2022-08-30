Cargo ship beached after colliding with ship in Gibraltar

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar authorities say they have beached a cargo ship to prevent it from sinking after it collided with a liquefied natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar. A government spokesman said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. He said there has been no environmental impact so far. The government said booms had been placed in the area to contain any possible fuel seepage. No one was injured in the collision. The crew of the cargo ship remains on board. He said there were no reports of damage to the LNG carrier.

