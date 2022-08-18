Insurer Centene changes course on East Coast HQ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. says it no longer plans to create an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina. The project was first announced to great fanfare in 2020. A spokesperson for the St. Louis-baseed managed care company told The Charlotte Observer the decision to pull back was made because of the number of Centene employees who now prefer working from home or in a hybrid situation. The project had been initially expected to create more than 3,200 jobs by 2032 and was already under construction.

