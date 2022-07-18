Liz Weston: How to buy stuff that lasts

Your mom had a dryer that lasted 30 years. Yours busted after five. Or maybe you’ve lost count of how many coffee makers, towel sets, microwaves and so forth that you’ve bought. There are a few proven ways to find products that have a reputation for durability, which can help you save both the planet and your wallet. Even if you have to pay more upfront — and that’s not always true — buying stuff that lasts will save you money over time. Start by checking reviews online, paying attention to price and reading up on extended warranties.

