Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, internet service

TORONTO (AP) — A widespread network outage from Rogers Communications Inc. left many Canadian customers without mobile and internet service and caused problems for police, courthouses, passport offices and other facilities. A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company’s website said Friday the outage is impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support. The outage disrupted services across retailers, courthouses, airlines, train networks, credit card processors and police forces, pushing many to delay business transactions, serve customers through analog means or even flock to coffee shops where they could find Wi-Fi.