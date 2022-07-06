Germany eases path to permanent residency for migrants

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of migrants, who have been living in Germany for years without a secure stay permit, will be eligible for permanent residency due to a new migration bill. The new regulation which was passed by the German Cabinet on Wednesday applies to about 136,000 people who have lived in Germany for at least five years by Jan. 1, 2022. They can first apply for a one-year-residency status and subsequently apply for permanent residency in Germany, if they earn enough money to make an independent living in the country, speak German, and are well integrated. According to the new bill, asylum seekers will all be eligible for language classes and skilled laborers will be allowed to bring along their families if they move to Germany for work.