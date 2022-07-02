Tesla’s 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles. The company on Saturday disclosed it sold more than 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June, an 18% drop from the first three months of this year and also well below the pace in last year’s final quarter. The last time Tesla sold fewer vehicles globally was in the third quarter of 2021 when it delivered 241,000. The erosion may put further pressure on Tesla’s stock price, which has plunged by 35% this year.