China’s factory activity improves after Shanghai reopens

BEIJING (AP) — An official survey shows China’s factory activity accelerated in June after anti-virus controls were eased and Shanghai and other industrial centers reopened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index released by the national statistics bureau and an industry group rose to 50.2 from May’s 49.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate activity increasing. Measures of employment and new orders rose. Forecasters expect economic growth for the quarter ending in June to fall close to zero after Shanghai and other industrial centers were shut down for weeks to contain coronavirus outbreaks. Factories, shops and offices were allowed to reopen but activity has yet to return to normal.