UN agency: Third of Sudan’s population faces hunger crisis

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. food agency says that a third of Sudan’ population is currently facing a food crisis due to the compounded impact of climate shocks, political turmoil and rising global food prices. A joint report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization released on Thursday said that 15 million people face acute food insecurity across all of the East African country’s 18 provinces. Eddie Rowe, WFP’s representative in Sudan,says the international community “must act now to avoid increasing hunger levels and to save the lives of those already affected.” Living conditions rapidly deteriorated since an October military coup in Sudan, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine compounding the economic pain.