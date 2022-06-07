Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s National Court says that a Spanish judge will travel to Israel to seek testimony from the head of tech company NSO regarding the use of its Pegasus spyware in tapping politicians’ phones in the European country. The planned trip was made public after the judge removed the seal of secrecy from the case concerning the hacking of the cellphones of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Spain’s ministers of defense and interior last year. NSO says that it only sells its Pegasus spyware to governments for security purposes. The apparent misuse of its technology that has come to light thanks to the work of digital-rights groups.