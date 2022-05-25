EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter’s messages

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writers

Could Facebook have known about ominous direct-message threats made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could it have warned the authorities? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the online messages sent minutes before the Wednesday attack. Facebook then said the one-to-one private messages weren’t discovered until “after the terrible tragedy.” The latest mass shootings in the U.S. by gunmen who were active on social media are likely to bring more pressure on tech companies to heighten their scrutiny – even as they also pushed by conservative politicians, Abbott among them — to relax their restrictions on some speech.