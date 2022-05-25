Amazon shareholders nix warehouse working conditions audit

Associated Press

Amazon shareholders have voted against a proposal calling for an independent audit of working conditions at the company’s warehouses. The e-commerce company opposed the proposal and the 14 others presented Wednesday at its annual shareholders meeting. Citing preliminary voting results, the Seattle-based company said all the resolutions were voted down by a majority of shareholders. Many of them focused on worker’s rights, and issues such as further disclosure of the company’s lobbying and taxes. The resolutions are non binding, but they usually pressure corporate boards to take action. Shareholders also voted to approve compensation packages for Amazon’s top executives.