Bonds, haven for elderly and cautious, are getting torched

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bonds are supposed to be the safe part of any nest egg, but they’re on pace for one of the worst years in history. The worst off investors are those who invest conservatively, favoring bonds instead of stocks in hopes of securing historically steady returns. This year’s losses are a result of high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it. But even with the gut-wrenching losses, many professional investors and advisers say bonds are still a better bet than stocks to fill the role of ballast for a portfolio.