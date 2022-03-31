Tests and vaccines push Walgreens past expectations in 2Q

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

A surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better fiscal second quarter than Wall Street expected. The drugstore chain said store sales jumped as customers bought at-home COVID-19 tests. Vaccines also boosted pharmacy sales as the omicron surge for the virus peaked during the quarter. Sales of virus-related products also helped Walgreens in the previous quarter. Overall, Walgreens reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share in the quarter that ended Feb. 28. Revenue climbed about 3% to $33.76 billion.Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $1.39 per share on $33.23 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.