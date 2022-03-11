Google, Meta face EU probe into possible competition breach

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has threatened to crack down on an agreement between Google and Facebook parent Meta for online display advertising services, saying the deal may breach the bloc’s rules on fair competition. The EU’s competition watchdog opened a probe into a 2018 pact involving the participation of Meta’s “Audience Network” in Google’s “Open Bidding” program. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said the deal may be part of an effort to exclude ad tech services that compete with Google’s Open Bidding program — which would harm publishers and consumers.