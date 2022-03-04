EXPLAINER: Why a no-fly zone is unlikely in Ukraine

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, That’s despite the repeated rejection of the idea by Western leaders, who are concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asked the people of Western Europe to demand that their leaders change course because the shelling of a nuclear power plant threatens the security of the entire continent. Officials say the attack did not result in radiation release. But military analysts say there is no chance the U.S., Britain and their European allies will impose a no-fly zone because it could easily escalate the war into a nuclear confrontation between NATO and Russia.