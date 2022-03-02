Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses. The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles. Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.