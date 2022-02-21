Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is scrapping of the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate. Johnson said Monday the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. Johnson confirmed that mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 will end starting Thursday, and the routine tracing of infected people’s contacts will stop. Scientists, however, warned the British government not to weaken the country’s ability to monitor and track the coronavirus.