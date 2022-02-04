Laser strikes against aircraft hit a record in US last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pointing lasers at airplanes and helicopters is becoming a bigger problem. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that pilots reported a record 9,723 laser strikes last year. That’s a a 41% increase over the year before. Lasers aimed at aircraft have been a safety concern for more than a decade despite jail sentences for people who get caught. Authorities have tried to stop the problem with rewards for turning in perpetrators, and legislation making it easier to prosecute them. The FAA says pilots have reported 244 injuries from laser strikes since 2010.