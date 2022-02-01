Jewish Federations eye security improvements for communities

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

The Jewish Federations of North America, or JFNA, is working to bolster security across Jewish communities. The umbrella organization and local federations are aiming to raise $126 million over three years to ensure all 146 communities where Jewish federations are located have security hubs. Only 45 currently have such hubs. Public dollars are at play, too. The federations and other advocacy groups are currently lobbying Congress to double funding for the nonprofit security grant program, a $180 million program administered by Federal Emergency Management Agency and given to nonprofits the agency considers “high risk of terrorist attack.”