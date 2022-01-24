Sundance doc looks at man behind the modern bulletproof vest

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Richard Davis was a bankrupt pizzeria owner when he got the idea for a bulletproof vest in 1969 Michigan. Body armor was nothing new, of course, but Davis had an inkling that he could make something lighter that could be worn, undetected, under clothes. Kevlar, he’d discover, was the answer. And to prove that his invention actually worked, Davis, a born showman, went to some extraordinary lengths: He shot himself over 190 times. Somehow, that’s not even the wildest part of his story, which is chronicled in the lively documentary “2nd Chance,” which premiered this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival.