Bulgarian president takes oath of office for second term

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has taken the oath of office for his second term.  Radev is the country’s fifth democratically elected president. He was sworn in Wednesday at a ceremony in parliament together with Vice President Iliana Yotova.  The 58-year-old former chief of the Bulgarian Air Force overwhelmingly won a November election. Radev gained popularity as a vocal supporter of the months-long anti-graft protests last year and by appointing caretaker governments that were active in investigating the corruption practices of their predecessors.  

