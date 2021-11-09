Prosecutor orders detention of Dubai’s Union Properties boss

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top prosecutor in the United Arab Emirates has called for the detention of the chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties, pending an investigation into the company. A company disclosure posted on the Dubai Financial Market stock exchange website late Monday included the Arabic letter from the prosecutor for public funds, informing of the decision to order the detention of the chairman of the board of directors of Union Properties, as the investigation is underway. Last month, Emirati prosecutors announced they’d launched a major investigation into Union Properties to probe allegations it had committed fraud and other offenses while trying to claw its way out of debt.