US consumer confidence rebounds in October after 3 declines

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines as the public’s anxiety about the delta variant of coronavirus appear to have abated. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, up from 109.8 in September. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what’s to come for the national economy. Consumers’ view about both the present situation and future expectations also rebounded in October.