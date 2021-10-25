Russia marks another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has reported another daily record of confirmed coronavirus cases as a surge in infections has prompted the Kremlin to tell most people to stay away from work starting later this week. The Russian government’s coronavirus task force tallied 37,930 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The task force on Monday also reported 1,069 more COVID-19 deaths. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russians not to go to work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. Russian authorities hope the non-working period will help limit the spread of the virus by keeping people out of offices and off public transportation.