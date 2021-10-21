Two years later, WeWork attempts debut No 2

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

WeWork will become a publicly traded company Thursday after a spectacular collapse during its first attempt to do so two years ago. WeWork is emerging more than a year into a pandemic that closed millions of square feet off office space and the hope is that a work environment turned upside down is the ideal time for a company that sells shared workspace to thrive. WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid paying for permanent office space. WeWork has emerged a slimmer company and shifted its focus to longer membership commitments.