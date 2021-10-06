How to invest in cryptocurrency without buying any

AP National Business

By ALANA BENSON of NerdWallet

Investors can gain access to the booming cryptocurrency market without exposing their portfolios to high levels of risk. By investing in companies with cryptocurrency holdings or those that produce infrastructure that supports crypto, investors don’t have to buy the currency directly. The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to give its decision on a bitcoin exchange-traded fund later this year. If allowed, this could give everyday investors another way to access crypto. Investors who are ready to take the next step can look into rewards credit cards that offer cryptocurrency instead of cash back or miles. This lets investors explore cryptocurrency without having to invest any of their own money.